Kai Ken
Kai Ken

Traits and Characteristics

weight

20 to 55 pounds

height

18 ½ to 22 inches (male), 17 ½ to 20 inches (female)

family

Northern

Traits and Characteristics

weight

20 to 55 pounds

height

18 ½ to 22 inches (male), 17 ½ to 20 inches (female)

family

Northern

An ancient and rare breed — not to mention one of six native Japanese breeds — the Kai Ken historically has been used as a hunter of big game, such as deer and wild boar, in the mountainous regions of Japan due to his sturdy build, solid muscling and medium size. Because of his high prey drive, few things can slow the agile and keen Kai Ken’s pursuit, as he will readily swim or climb to reach his end game. With his wedge-shaped head, prick ears, tail curled over the back, and harsh coat in a distinct brindle pattern, the Kai Ken is of true spitz type.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

