An ancient and rare breed — not to mention one of six native Japanese breeds — the Kai Ken historically has been used as a hunter of big game, such as deer and wild boar, in the mountainous regions of Japan due to his sturdy build, solid muscling and medium size. Because of his high prey drive, few things can slow the agile and keen Kai Ken’s pursuit, as he will readily swim or climb to reach his end game. With his wedge-shaped head, prick ears, tail curled over the back, and harsh coat in a distinct brindle pattern, the Kai Ken is of true spitz type.
