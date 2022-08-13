Irish Wolfhound
Irish Wolfhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

105-120 lb

height

30-32"

family

Sighthound

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

105-120 lb

height

30-32"

family

Sighthound

The tallest of the sighthounds, the Irish Wolfhound resembles a rough-coated Greyhound, although of more powerful build. Great size has been especially valued in the breed. This combination of speed, power, and size enabled the Irish Wolfhound to run down and overpower large prey. Despite its size, the breed is gracefully built, with an easy and active gait and a proudly held head. The rough coat, which provides protection against the cold and damp, is especially wiry and long over the eyes and under the jaw.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Walking

Tips for Owning a Big Dog in a Small Apartment

Large dogs can live successfully and happily in an apartment if you do it the right way. Help ensure a positive rental experience for you and your larger furry friend with these tips.

Similar Breeds