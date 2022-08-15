HamiltonstovareView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
This agile, versatile Swedish scent hound was originally developed to hunt fox and hare either independently or as a pair in difficult terrain and harsh climates, but also makes for a fine show dog and exceptional family companion. With a short tricolored coat, deep chest and thick tapered tail, the Hamiltonstovare boasts a regal appearance, giving the impression of both strength and stamina.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.