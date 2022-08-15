Hamiltonstovare
Hamiltonstovare

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

40 to 75 pounds

height

21 to 24 inches (male), 19 ¼ to 22 ½ inches (female)

family

Scenthound

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

40 to 75 pounds

height

21 to 24 inches (male), 19 ¼ to 22 ½ inches (female)

family

Scenthound

This agile, versatile Swedish scent hound was originally developed to hunt fox and hare either independently or as a pair in difficult terrain and harsh climates, but also makes for a fine show dog and exceptional family companion. With a short tricolored coat, deep chest and thick tapered tail, the Hamiltonstovare boasts a regal appearance, giving the impression of both strength and stamina.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Grooming Tips – How to Bathe Your Dog

As much as we all love for our furry friends to smell fresh and clean, getting to that point isn’t always easy. Dogs are rarely excited to jump into the bathtub for a good scrub. Bathing fearful dogs might be better handled by a professional groomer or your veterinary office. But if you decide to wade in, here are some helpful hints.

Similar Breeds