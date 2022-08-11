German Spitz
German Spitz

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

24 to 26 pounds

height

9 to 11 ½ inches (Klein), 12 to 15 inches (Mittel)

family

Northern

The German Spitz is a true Nordic breed with a short, compact and square body, prick ears, beautiful coat and tail that curls over his back. Alert and vocal with a keen sense of hearing, the breed has long been characterized and valued as a valiant defender of field and home. This small breed has two size varieties: the Klein and the Mittel.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

