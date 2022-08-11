German SpitzView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The German Spitz is a true Nordic breed with a short, compact and square body, prick ears, beautiful coat and tail that curls over his back. Alert and vocal with a keen sense of hearing, the breed has long been characterized and valued as a valiant defender of field and home. This small breed has two size varieties: the Klein and the Mittel.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
