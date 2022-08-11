German Pinscher
German Pinscher

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

25-35 lb

height

17-20"

family

Pinscher

The German Pinscher is a medium-sized dog with a muscular square build. They are light enough to be extremely agile and solid enough to be strong. They can hike all day, aided by extremely sensitive senses. The German Pinscher has found a new niche as a companion and watchdog of ideal size and loyal temperament.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

