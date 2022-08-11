Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The German Pinscher is a medium-sized dog with a muscular square build. They are light enough to be extremely agile and solid enough to be strong. They can hike all day, aided by extremely sensitive senses. The German Pinscher has found a new niche as a companion and watchdog of ideal size and loyal temperament.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.