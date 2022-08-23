Cirneco dell’Etna
Cirneco dell’Etna

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

18-26 lb

height

17.5-19.5"

family

Primitive

The Cirneco is a medium-sized breed that was bred to hunt by scent, hearing, and sight. They have an elegant, strong build, lightly constructed with long limbs and a square outline. The coat is short and sleek. In personality they are strong, lively and independent; always alert.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

