The Chinese Crested is fine boned and slender, among the most elegant and graceful of breeds. In the Hairless variety, soft silky hair is found only on the head (crest), tail (plume), and feet and lower legs. The skin of the hairless areas is smooth and soft. In the Powderpuff the entire dog is covered with soft silky coat of moderate density and length.

