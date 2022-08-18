Chinese Crested Dog
Chinese Crested Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

5-12 lb

height

11-13"

family

Primitive

The Chinese Crested is fine boned and slender, among the most elegant and graceful of breeds. In the Hairless variety, soft silky hair is found only on the head (crest), tail (plume), and feet and lower legs. The skin of the hairless areas is smooth and soft. In the Powderpuff the entire dog is covered with soft silky coat of moderate density and length.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

