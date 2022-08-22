Cavachon
Cavachon

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

15-20 lbs.

height

12-13 inches

family

Spaniel

The Cavachon is a small and lively mixed-breed dog with Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and  Bichon Frise parents. You will often see the Cavachon called a “designer breed,” which refers to a mixed breed dog with purebred parents, bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of both breeds -- for example the non-shedding coat of a Bichon with the friendliness of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Like all mixed-breed dogs, each Cavachon is an individual and could end up with traits from one parent more than the other, so it’s good to read up on both foundation breeds when you are looking for a pet to match your lifestyle.

 

Cavachons are small, spunky, and LOADS of fun. Their outgoing personalities make them a good option for families with kids, and they respond well to positive-based training. You can get the whole family involved in teaching them tricks! Their size and adaptability make them a good choice for many different lifestyles -- active, laid back, city dwellers, those living in the countryside -- they will be happy in any home where they get exercise, grooming, and love.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

