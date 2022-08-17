Well known as a guardian and watchdog, the Caucasian Shepherd Dog is powerful and athletic, with solid muscling and heavy boning. He has a large wedge-shaped head and thick curved tail that may be carried over his back. The breed is often recognized by his dark facial mask against a thick coat that’s shades of gray, fawn or red with white markings.

