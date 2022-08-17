Caucasian Shepherd Dog
Caucasian Shepherd Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Mastiff

weight

99 to 170 pounds

height

23 to 30 inches

family

Guardian

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Mastiff

weight

99 to 170 pounds

height

23 to 30 inches

family

Guardian

Well known as a guardian and watchdog, the Caucasian Shepherd Dog is powerful and athletic, with solid muscling and heavy boning. He has a large wedge-shaped head and thick curved tail that may be carried over his back. The breed is often recognized by his dark facial mask against a thick coat that’s shades of gray, fawn or red with white markings.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Cat and dog with the master

Five Common Misconceptions About Pet Adoption

We put together a list of common adoption myths, in the hopes that you can gently point friends toward this post when they talk about adding a pet to their family.

How Much Does A Dog Cost

How Much Does a Dog or Puppy Cost?

While their companionship is priceless, there are tangible costs that come along with bringing home a new dog or puppy. Ultimately, it depends on factors like the type of dog you get, where you live, where you shop, and what kind of squeaky toys you decide to spring for. But in terms of the necessities, you can expect the cost of a dog or puppy to start at a minimum of $395 in the first year, and continue to cost at least $326 each year following.

Similar Breeds