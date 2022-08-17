Caucasian Shepherd DogView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Well known as a guardian and watchdog, the Caucasian Shepherd Dog is powerful and athletic, with solid muscling and heavy boning. He has a large wedge-shaped head and thick curved tail that may be carried over his back. The breed is often recognized by his dark facial mask against a thick coat that’s shades of gray, fawn or red with white markings.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.