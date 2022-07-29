Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan Mastiff

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

80-150 lb

height

24-26"

family

Mastiff

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

80-150 lb

height

24-26"

family

Mastiff

A powerful, heavy, but athletic dog, the Tibetan Mastiff is built to combine strength and agility. Their body is slightly longer than they are tall. Their walk is slow and deliberate, while its trot is powerful and light-footed. Their whole appearance is impressive, with a solemn but kindly expression. Their coat, which is noticeably heavier in males than in females, is thick and fairly long, especially around the neck and shoulders. Their tail is densely coated and the hind legs feathered on the upper parts. Their hair is coarse, straight, and hard, standing off from the body. They carry a heavy undercoat in cold weather but little undercoat in warm weather. This combination of coat types allowed the Tibetan Mastiff to endure the extremes of Tibetan weather.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breed