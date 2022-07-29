A powerful, heavy, but athletic dog, the Tibetan Mastiff is built to combine strength and agility. Their body is slightly longer than they are tall. Their walk is slow and deliberate, while its trot is powerful and light-footed. Their whole appearance is impressive, with a solemn but kindly expression. Their coat, which is noticeably heavier in males than in females, is thick and fairly long, especially around the neck and shoulders. Their tail is densely coated and the hind legs feathered on the upper parts. Their hair is coarse, straight, and hard, standing off from the body. They carry a heavy undercoat in cold weather but little undercoat in warm weather. This combination of coat types allowed the Tibetan Mastiff to endure the extremes of Tibetan weather.

