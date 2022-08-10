Borzoi
Borzoi

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

60-105 lb

height

28-30"

family

Sighthound

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

60-105 lb

height

28-30"

family

Sighthound

The Borzoi is a hound capable of running in a very cold climate, and has strong jaws. This breed retains the greyhound build necessary for running at great speed, but is larger and stronger than the greyhound. The long, silky coat, which can be either flat, wavy, or rather curly, provides protection against cold weather and snow. The Borzoi should possess elegance and grace, with flowing lines, whether standing or moving.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds