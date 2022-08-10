The Borzoi is a hound capable of running in a very cold climate, and has strong jaws. This breed retains the greyhound build necessary for running at great speed, but is larger and stronger than the greyhound. The long, silky coat, which can be either flat, wavy, or rather curly, provides protection against cold weather and snow. The Borzoi should possess elegance and grace, with flowing lines, whether standing or moving.

