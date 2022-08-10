Boerboels
Boerboels

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

100-180 lb

height

22-27"

family

Mastiff

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

100-180 lb

height

22-27"

family

Mastiff

The Boerboel is a large, muscular dog showing strength and agility in motion. This dog can be strong enough to overpower and nimble enough to avoid a wide variety of dangerous African animals. This breed is also intelligent enough to recognize danger, courageous enough to face it, and cautious enough to stay clear. The jaws are particularly strong. The coat is short but dense. The skin is thick and loose for added protection. The Boerboel is well pigmented to protect against the African sun. The dog is slightly longer than tall, with powerful free-flowing movement.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find ou

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Top Ten Dog Training Tips

Training should be a fun, rewarding, and fulfilling experience for both of you. There are some basic steps you’ll include in any type of coaching, whether you and your puppy or dog are attempting a brand-new trick or working on basic manners.

Similar Breeds