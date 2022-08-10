The Boerboel is a large, muscular dog showing strength and agility in motion. This dog can be strong enough to overpower and nimble enough to avoid a wide variety of dangerous African animals. This breed is also intelligent enough to recognize danger, courageous enough to face it, and cautious enough to stay clear. The jaws are particularly strong. The coat is short but dense. The skin is thick and loose for added protection. The Boerboel is well pigmented to protect against the African sun. The dog is slightly longer than tall, with powerful free-flowing movement.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find ou