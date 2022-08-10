Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Boerboel is a large, muscular dog showing strength and agility in motion. This dog can be strong enough to overpower and nimble enough to avoid a wide variety of dangerous African animals. This breed is also intelligent enough to recognize danger, courageous enough to face it, and cautious enough to stay clear. The jaws are particularly strong. The coat is short but dense. The skin is thick and loose for added protection. The Boerboel is well pigmented to protect against the African sun. The dog is slightly longer than tall, with powerful free-flowing movement.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find ou
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.