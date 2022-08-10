The Black Russian Terrier is strong of body and mind. This is a large-boned and well-muscled dog, strong and agile to traverse rocky terrain or overtake an adversary. The head and neck are powerful. A reliable intelligent temperament is essential in a dog that also has strong protective instincts; courage is also a must.The weatherproof outer coat repels water while the undercoat insulates the dog from the cold. Length of coat should vary from 1.5″ to 4″ with longer coats detracting from the dog’s working ability.

