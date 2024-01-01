Traits and Characteristics
Herding
type
50 to 75 pounds
weight
22 to 26 inches
height
Companion
A rustic-looking, hearty dog with a solid, muscular build, the Berger Picard is a rare working breed. Their distinctive coats are short, shaggy, and wiry, giving them an endearing and elegant appearance. They have a crisp, harsh, topcoat and softer undercoat that protects them from the weather. High-set and alert ears fringed with fur and a soft beard give them the look of an adorable Muppet. They are also known as Picardy Sheepdogs.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality