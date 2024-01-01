Picardy Sheepdog lying against a white background lookin into the distance.
Picardy Sheepdog lying against a white background lookin into the distance.

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

50 to 75 pounds

height

22 to 26 inches

family

Companion

A rustic-looking, hearty dog with a solid, muscular build, the Berger Picard is a rare working breed. Their distinctive coats are short, shaggy, and wiry, giving them an endearing and elegant appearance. They have a crisp, harsh, topcoat and softer undercoat that protects them from the weather. High-set and alert ears fringed with fur and a soft beard give them the look of an adorable Muppet. They are also known as Picardy Sheepdogs.

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

