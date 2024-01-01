A rustic-looking, hearty dog with a solid, muscular build, the Berger Picard is a rare working breed. Their distinctive coats are short, shaggy, and wiry, giving them an endearing and elegant appearance. They have a crisp, harsh, topcoat and softer undercoat that protects them from the weather. High-set and alert ears fringed with fur and a soft beard give them the look of an adorable Muppet. They are also known as Picardy Sheepdogs.