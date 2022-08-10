The Briard is square or slightly longer than tall and powerful without being course; the overall appearance is one of handsome form. The Briard is a boundary herder, acting as a “moving fence” to keep a flock in an unfenced area. This requires the dog to be an independent thinker. Briards are loose-eyed, upright herders. Their movement has been described as “quicksilver,” with supple, light strides that give the impression of gliding. Their undercoat is fine and tight, and their outer coat is coarse and dry, lying flat in long, slightly wavy locks. On the shoulders, the coat’s length is 6 inches or more. The questioning confident expression is enhanced by the longer eyebrows, as well as the long-appearing head.

