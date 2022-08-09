Beaucerons
Beaucerons

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

65-85 lb

height

24-27.5"

family

Herding

The Beauceron is not a dog of extremes, but is a solid, balanced dog as befitting a true multipurpose dog ready to do a long day’s work. This breed’s body is powerful yet agile, jaws are strong, and gait is fluid, effortless, and ground covering. The head is not held high when moving, but is lowered to the level of the back, as is typical of herding dogs. The Beauceron’s outer coat is straight, dense, and coarse, of medium length; this, combined with a dense undercoat, offers weather-resistant protection. An unusual trait is the presence of double dewclaws on the hindlegs, which seem to be a French tradition for herding and flock dogs. Although they serve no function, they were perhaps at one time associated with the best herders, and are now a breed trademark.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

