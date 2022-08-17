Dutch ShepherdView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Dutch Shepherd resembles the Belgian Shepherd Dog in coat type and physical characteristics, sans color. His original herding abilities still intact, the Dutch Shepherd is lively, energetic and active with plenty of stamina, reflected in his physical appearance: his body is medium-sized, powerful and well-muscled and is slightly longer than tall.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.