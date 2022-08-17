Dutch Shepherd
Dutch Shepherd

Traits and Characteristics

type

Shepherd

weight

42 to 75 pounds

height

22 ½ to 24 ½ inches (male), 21 ½ to 23 ½ (female)

family

Herding

The Dutch Shepherd resembles the Belgian Shepherd Dog in coat type and physical characteristics, sans color. His original herding abilities still intact, the Dutch Shepherd is lively, energetic and active with plenty of stamina, reflected in his physical appearance: his body is medium-sized, powerful and well-muscled and is slightly longer than tall.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

