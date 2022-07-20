Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Airedale Terrier is a neat, upstanding, long-legged terrier, not exaggerated in any way. This breed has strong round bone and combines strength and agility. The Airedale has strong jaws and a free gait. The coat is hard, dense, and wiry; it lies straight and close, with some hair crinkling or waving.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.