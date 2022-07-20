The Airedale Terrier is a neat, upstanding, long-legged terrier, not exaggerated in any way. This breed has strong round bone and combines strength and agility. The Airedale has strong jaws and a free gait. The coat is hard, dense, and wiry; it lies straight and close, with some hair crinkling or waving.

