Airedale Terrier
Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

55 lb

height

23"

family

Terrier

The Airedale Terrier is a neat, upstanding, long-legged terrier, not exaggerated in any way. This breed has strong round bone and combines strength and agility. The Airedale has strong jaws and a free gait. The coat is hard, dense, and wiry; it lies straight and close, with some hair crinkling or waving.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

