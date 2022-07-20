The Afghan is built along greyhound-like lines, enabling this dog to execute a double-suspension gallop and run down fleet game. The comparatively short back and steep pelvis helped the Afghan to leap great heights and to turn almost in place, essential attributes for coursing in rocky mountainous terrain. The large feet provided better foothold and were more resistant to injury on rough ground. The silky coat protected the dog from cold nights at high altitudes. The Afghan appears dignified and aloof, with an exotic expression and proud carriage. The gait shows great elasticity and spring, and the dog moves with head and tail high.