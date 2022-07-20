Afghan Hound
Afghan Hound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

50-60 lb

height

25-27"

family

Sighthound

The Afghan is built along greyhound-like lines, enabling this dog to execute a double-suspension gallop and run down fleet game. The comparatively short back and steep pelvis helped the Afghan to leap great heights and to turn almost in place, essential attributes for coursing in rocky mountainous terrain. The large feet provided better foothold and were more resistant to injury on rough ground. The silky coat protected the dog from cold nights at high altitudes. The Afghan appears dignified and aloof, with an exotic expression and proud carriage. The gait shows great elasticity and spring, and the dog moves with head and tail high.

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

