Top 10 Pet Summer Safety Tips

6. Heatstroke is deadly for dogs

The signs of heatstroke include:

Excessive or exaggerated panting

Lethargy

Weakness

Drooling

High fever

Dark red gums

Rapid heartbeat

Unresponsiveness to commands and surroundings

Vomiting

Collapse

Staring/anxious expression

Warm/dry skin

If you think your dog may have heatstroke, head straight to your vet’s office. It could save their life!

7. Learn the Signs of Heatstroke in Cats

Restlessness as your cat searches for a cooler spot

Excessive grooming

Panting

Sweaty paws

Drooling

Redness of the tongue and mouth

Rapid breathing

Vomiting

Stumbling

Extreme lethargy

Unresponsiveness

High fever

8. How You Can Help Dogs in Hot Cars

Call your local animal control or police department to report a pet in a car. Inform them if the pet appears to be in distress. Endangering a dog by leaving them in a car is against the law in many places.

Try to find the pet parent. Note the license plate number, color, make and model of the car. Go to the nearest store or mall security office and ask them to make an announcement over the loudspeaker that a dog has been left in a car and needs help.

Note the license plate number, color, make and model of the car. Go to the nearest store or mall security office and ask them to make an announcement over the loudspeaker that a dog has been left in a car and needs help. Keep an eye on the car

until the guardian or animal control arrive. Consider leaving our Never Leave a Dog in a Car infographic on the car to educate the guardian.

9. 4 Steps to Help Pets in Cars

10. Tell Us!

