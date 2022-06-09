Top 10 Pet Summer Safety Tips
Petfinder: Beach Safety Tips For Your Dog
1. Keep Your Cat Safe on the Fourth of July
- Be sure your cat is wearing an up-to-date and visible ID tag on their collar at all times.
- Take a current photo of your cat.
- Give your cat a good play session before people come over for any celebrations.
- Ask guests to keep an eye out for your cat, to be sure they don’t escape.
- Keep charcoal, fireworks, sparklers and glow sticks far from curious cats.
- Put your cat in a safe, escape-proof room during parties and fireworks.
- If your cat is afraid of loud noises, leave gentle music playing to cover the fireworks.
2. Keep Your Dog Safe on the Fourth of July
- Be sure your dog is wearing an up-to-date and visible ID tag on their collar at all times.
- Take a current photo of your dog.
- Exercise your dog early in the day before parties begin.
- During cookouts, ask guests to play with your dog away from the flames.
- Keep charcoal, fireworks, sparklers and glow sticks far from curious canines.
- Keep dog treats on hand for those who want to give your dog food.
- Leave your dog at home with a frozen stuffed treat during the fireworks.
- If your dog is afraid of loud noises, leave gentle music playing to cover the fireworks.
3. 5 Tips to Prevent Lost Pups
- Be sure your dog wears their collar with a clearly visible ID tag at all times
- Update your dog’s microchip information or get them microchipped if they haven’t already been.
- During parties, be sure to inform guests that all gates and doors need to be securely latched to prevent your dog from wandering.
- If your dog is stressed by parties, consider keeping them in a safe room with their favorite toys away from your guests.
- Leave your dog at home during Independence Day fireworks to avoid a stressed and scared pup running away in the dark.
4. Keep Your Cat from Becoming Lost
- Check that your cat’s collar fits securely and that their tag is easy to read with your current information.
- Update your microchip information! If your cat doesn’t already have a microchip, make an appointment with your veterinarian or call your local shelter about microchip clinics.
- Put your kitty with their food, water and a litter box in an enclosed area with a visible sign declaring that the cat is inside and must not be allowed out.
- Prepare in advance. Make sure that you have current, clear photos of your cat ready for lost flyers.
- Ask your guests to keep an eye out for your cat during the festivities.
5. Keep Your Dog Safe at a Cookout
- Be sure your dog is wearing a visible and up-to-date ID tag on their collar before the party begins.
- Keep charcoal, matches and lighter fluid away from your dog.
- Consider keeping your pup on a leash so they don’t explore hot grills or tables of food.
- While grilling, ask guests to play with your dog far from the flames.
- Place citronella and other insect-repellants where your dog can’t reach them.
- Never leave alcohol unattended around your dogs.
- Check that all sunscreen or insect repellant you apply to your dog is labeled for use on pets.
- Don’t let guests give your pup people food. Consider having a bag of treats on hand.
- Be sure all children are supervised when near your dog to avoid any roughhousing.
- If your pup seems overwhelmed, bring them inside and put them in a quiet area away from guests.
Petfinder: Camping
6. Heatstroke is deadly for dogs
The signs of heatstroke include:
- Excessive or exaggerated panting
- Lethargy
- Weakness
- Drooling
- High fever
- Dark red gums
- Rapid heartbeat
- Unresponsiveness to commands and surroundings
- Vomiting
- Collapse
- Staring/anxious expression
- Warm/dry skin
If you think your dog may have heatstroke, head straight to your vet’s office. It could save their life!
7. Learn the Signs of Heatstroke in Cats
The signs of heatstroke include:
- Restlessness as your cat searches for a cooler spot
- Excessive grooming
- Panting
- Sweaty paws
- Drooling
- Redness of the tongue and mouth
- Rapid breathing
- Vomiting
- Stumbling
- Extreme lethargy
- Unresponsiveness
- High fever
If you think your cat may have heatstroke, head straight to your vet’s office. It could save their life!
8. How You Can Help Dogs in Hot Cars
- Call your local animal control or police department to report a pet in a car. Inform them if the pet appears to be in distress. Endangering a dog by leaving them in a car is against the law in many places.
- Try to find the pet parent. Note the license plate number, color, make and model of the car. Go to the nearest store or mall security office and ask them to make an announcement over the loudspeaker that a dog has been left in a car and needs help.
- Keep an eye on the car until the guardian or animal control arrive.
- Consider leaving our Never Leave a Dog in a Car infographic on the car to educate the guardian.
9. 4 Steps to Help Pets in Cars
- Call your local animal control or police department to report a pet in a car. Inform them if the pet appears to be in distress. Endangering a pet by leaving them in a car is against the law in many places.
- Try to find the cat’s parent. Note the license plate number, color, make and model of the car. Go to the nearest store or mall security office and ask them to make an announcement over the loudspeaker that a cat has been left in a car and needs help.
- Keep an eye on the car until the guardian or animal control arrive.
- Consider leaving our Never Leave a Pet in a Car infographic on the car to educate the guardian.
10. Tell Us!
Tell us about your hot weather and summer safety tips for your pet!