Getting a new dog? Consider one of these cool dog names and maybe some of the cool will rub off on you.

A cool dog name makes for a cool pet owner. Why settle for an ordinary dog name like Fido or Scooter when your dog can lead the pack with one of these instead?

Star Power

Much like baby names, the coolest pet names change with current trends, but one thing that remains a constant is that names based on popular celebrities — and film and book characters — never go out of style. Here are some of the coolest dog names based on pop culture:

Bella: heroine of the Twilight series

Bentley: the name of a baby from MTV's Teen Mom; also the name of a luxury car

Chewbacca: Han Solo's hirsute sidekick in Star Wars

Dexter: from the eponymous Showtime series

Luna: Harry's flaky friend in the Harry Potter books

Mumford: named for the popular band Mumford & Sons

Sookie: protagonist of HBO's True Blood series, based on the Southern Vampire Mysteries

Stella: the bulldog on Modern Family

Thor: the hammer-wielding Norse god of thunder, also a member of the Avengers and star of his own Marvel comics series

Human Names

Names that are typically considered traditional human names can make for cool dog names, too. To make it more interesting, consider a gender-specific name on a pet of the opposite gender. For example, Charlie, which is typically considered a masculine name, could make for a pretty cool female pup. Here are some of the coolest human names for dogs: