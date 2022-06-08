While working at the Washington Humane Society (WHS) in Washington, DC, I was thrilled when I found out that King, a large and handsome black Labrador mix was finally adopted after spending many months at WHS. King had been at the shelter for so long, everyone knew and loved him.

King was a black adoptable dog at Washington Humane Society.

When black colored dogs spend more time waiting for their new home than their lighter-colored kennelmates, this is known as Black Dog Syndrome (BDS). When I left WHS to pursue graduate work in anthropology at The George Washington University I conducted research into BDS.

BDS is observed by shelters and rescue groups throughout America and affects black dogs, as well as cats. It is possible that there may simply be more black pets in the shelter and rescue population. However reports from across the country seem to illustrate the problem, and multiple national organizations have long recognized BDS as an issue that adversely affects the adoption rates of black pets.