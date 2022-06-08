20 Most Popular Dog Names
Whether you looking for something trendy or a perennial favorite, we've got a guide to the 20 most popular pet names. Naming dogs and cats is one of the many joys of adopting a new pet. The names can reflect our interests, while other names just seem to fit a pet's personality. The most popular names for male and female dogs and cats sometimes reflects cultural trends (see Bella), but there are some pet names that always seems to land paws first in the top 10.
Dogs
- Max means "the greatest," which may explain why so many pet parents choose the name. It's also one of the most popular names for six of the ten most popular dog breeds, including Golden and Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds (the original Bionic Woman had one named Max), Yorkshire Terriers, Bulldogs and Boxers.
- Bella - Thank the "Twilight" books and movies for this popular female dog name. Bella means beautiful.
- Buddy - What else would a guy call man's best friend? Buddy is the closest thing to "brother" that you can get. President Clinton's Labrador Retriever was named Buddy.
- Molly is the Irish name for Mary, meaning "star of the sea." It's a popular name for female Dachshunds, and Golden and Labrador Retrievers.
- Rocky - Playful and strong dogs are named Rocky; think of Rocky Balboa. Rocky is a nickname for Rocco, also a Spanish saint. Rocky is the most popular name for Boxers.
- Lucy is a name that fits Dachshunds, Golden Retrievers, Yorkshire Terriers , Labrador Retrievers and even Boxers. Lucy means "one who lightens up others' lives."
- Bailey means the "trusted guardian of other's property," sort of like George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life."
- Maggie means "pearl," and it's a great name for your precious jewel, especially if she's a Golden Retriever. Olympic gold medal winner Andy Murray, has made a star of his Maggie May. She has her own Twitter account.
- Jake has moved down on the list, but it's still popular for Labrador Retrievers. Jake comes from Jacob, which means, "to fill the place of another."
- Daisy is "the day's eye." Although it's a flower name, the name is popular for many breeds, from girly Chihuahuas to lady Bulldogs.
Cats
- Max means "the greatest," which may explain why so many pet parents choose the name. It's popular for cats and dogs!
- Bella means "beautiful," and judging by its placement on both lists, it's extremely popular, too!
- Oliver is the name of the cat in Disney's "Oliver & Company," inspired by Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist." Oliver is the olive tree, representing peace and dignity.
- Lucy means "one who lightens up others' lives." It could be a sweet name for a white cat of any breed.
- Charlie means "strong and manly" and suits a male cat. The name is solid with dog owners too. The Kennedys had a Welsh terrier named Charlie.
- Kitty - A feline named Kitty is a sure sign that a small child helped with the pet naming. Kitty is a form of Katherine, meaning "pure."
- Tiger - Cats don't seem to be mind being named after another animal. The name suits any striped cat, and is very popular for male cats.
- Chloe has gained popularity in the last decade. The female cat name means "young green shoot," or "fresh young blossom."
- Smokey - Sly, slick, shadowy, and probably gray or black in color: that's a Smokey-cat. This name was also borrowed from another animal, Smokey the Bear.
- Sophie means "wisdom." This cat is sophisticated, beautiful and elegant.