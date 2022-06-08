20 Most Popular Dog Names

Whether you looking for something trendy or a perennial favorite, we've got a guide to the 20 most popular pet names. Naming dogs and cats is one of the many joys of adopting a new pet. The names can reflect our interests, while other names just seem to fit a pet's personality. The most popular names for male and female dogs and cats sometimes reflects cultural trends (see Bella), but there are some pet names that always seems to land paws first in the top 10.

Dogs