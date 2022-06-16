Get Your Cat to Like the Vet

Relaxing at the Vet

Few things strike fear in the hearts of cat parents like a trip to the vet — and the result, too often, is that our cats get inadequate healthcare. In fact, cat advocacy group the Catalyst Council estimates that cats go to the vet less than half as often as dogs.

Get the Most Out of Your Cat’s Vet Visit

Come Prepared

If you recently moved, bring a copy of your cat’s medical records with you. Write down any medications your cat may be taking and the dosage. When making an appointment, ask if you should bring a sample of your cat’s stool or urine.

Make a List

Write down all the things that concern you about your cat: hair coat, diet, exercise program, toilet habits, etc. This will help you communicate better.

Write it Down

Don’t be afraid to write down the information your veterinarian provides to you. Ask if there is a handout or a brochure containing more details.

Don’t Be Embarrassed

Your cat’s veterinarian is the other family doctor. There’s no need to feel awkward about asking anything or mentioning something that you’ve noticed. Your veterinarian wants to help keep your cat healthy and happy. Without your observations, important information may be missed.

Ask About Emergency Coverage

Find out the process for after-hours emergencies. If the veterinary hospital refers its patients to an emergency facility, be sure you know the address, phone number, and hours.

Types of Visits and Common Questions

New Kitten Visits

Owners of new kittens have many questions about litter training, diet, obedience, behavior, spay/neuter, and vaccination schedules. Your veterinarian is very experienced and comfortable with these questions.

Sick Visits

Write down the history of your cat’s illness. Did your cat stop eating? Is he vomiting? How often? What is he vomiting? Could he have eaten something he shouldn’t have? What might it have been? Was your cat in a fight with another animal? Has he recently been in a kennel? Did you change your cat’s diet recently? Veterinarians have to be detectives when it comes to diagnosing some diseases and the history you provide is very valuable and may help your veterinarian save your cat’s life.

Wellness Visits

Healthy adult cats still require a health exam. Ask which vaccinations are appropriate for your cat and inquire about seasonal concerns such as fleas and ticks. This is also a great time to discuss upcoming events that might affect your pet such as vacations and visitors.

Checkups for Senior Cats

If your cat is getting older, ask about your cat’s tolerance for exercise, how to recognize senile behavior, what to do about arthritis and other aches and pains, and if a blood panel is necessary to evaluate your cat’s blood and organ health.

Thundershirt: The Secret Trick to Try before Your Cat’s Next Vet Visit

Thundershirt, which is a partner of Petfinder, makes a shirt designed for dogs and now cats to help them relax and overcome anxiety and fear. The Thundershirt applies a small amount of pressure to the torso, which is believed to have a calming effect on the nervous system. It is essentially used the same way a parent uses swaddling to calm a newborn baby.

Try a Thundershirt to Improve Vet Visits

For some cats, a Thundershirt may make getting into the carrier easier and reduce the hissing, screaming, growling, and biting that accompany vet visits. A testimonial on Thundershirt’s website from Soren W., a Durham, NC-based veterinarian, says, “Thundershirt is helpful in terms of making the trip to the vet hospital and while at the clinic. We have seen that positive effect here with cats that we put Thundershirt on. They relax almost immediately from the stress associated with a vet visit. I even use the Thundershirt at home to help calm my cat while trimming his nails.”

Last year, our own staff writer Joan wrote about her experience with Thundershirt for dogs and how it helped her dog with his fear of thunderstorms. Have you used a Thundershirt during your pet’s vet exam? Tell us about your experience!