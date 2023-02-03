Hypothyroidism in Dogs

Arnold Plotnick, D.V.M.

In mid-July, I was presented with a seven-year-old cocker spaniel for what I thought would be a routine annual examination. I began with questions about appetite, elimination, coughing and sneezing, and I was assured that Charlie was fine, although his owner reported that the dog had been drooling a little bit for the past two weeks. I made a mental note to do a meticulous oral exam. “The weird part is,” the owner continued, “he’s only drooling from the right side of his mouth.”

I began my physical. Charlie’s eyes looked fine, and so did his ears. I looked at the mouth next. Sure enough, saliva had accumulated in the corner of the mouth, overflowing the lips on the right side while the left side was fine. I continued the exam: heart and lungs normal, abdomen normal, skin no problems…everything checked out fine.

I returned to the mouth. Stepping back, I looked at the dog’s face as a whole. Not only was Charlie drooling a bit from the right side, but his lips on the right hung down farther than on the left. A light bulb started to go on in my head.

I touched the corner of Charlie’s left eye. He blinked. I touched the corner of the right eye. No blink. I gently poked at his left nostril. Charlie reflexively pulled his head away. I poked his right nostril, and he barely noticed.

Diagnosis: paralysis of the facial nerve on the right side. The cause? Unknown. For now.

Assured by the owner that Charlie had not suffered any trauma to the right side of his face, I recommended that we perform some routine blood tests and a complete thyroid panel. I explained that facial nerve paralysis has been reported in a small percentage of dogs with hypothyroidism. The owner agreed to the tests. Two days later, the results confirmed my suspicions. Charlie’s thyroid hormone levels were extremely low. Diagnosis: hypothyroidism, with secondary facial nerve paralysis.