For cats, seeing the cat carrier is often the first sign that something bad is about to happen (i.e. a trip to the vet). So the first step to reducing the stress of vet visits (or travel in general) is to create positive associations for your cat. Here’s how:

Practice closing the carrier door: Repeat the above process, but start closing the door and locking it before giving your cat a treat. Once he’s eaten the treat, open the door, let him come out and repeat. Gradually increase the amount of time the door stays shut. If your cat is calm while the door is shut, give him more treats. If he seems upset or tries to get out, do not give him a treat and try again with less time in the crate. Practice picking up the carrier: After your cat learns that a closed carrier door is okay, try picking up the carrier with him in it and putting it back down gently. Add this to your training routine. Practice walking with the carrier: Once you’re able to pick up the carrier with your cat remaining calm inside, take a few steps and then gently put the carrier back down, reward him and then let him out. Practice going outside with the carrier: You don’t have to go far — just outside your front door and back inside could be far enough at first. The key is to make sure your cat remains calm while you repeat this — you can gradually increase your distance and time over time. Walk around the block: Keep practicing until you’re able to walk all the way around the block with your cat calm in the carrier. Once you can do this, you’ll know your cat’s fear of the carrier has been conquered.

Despite your best efforts, your cat may never enjoy being in his carrier, and that’s okay. “While the cat may not like the carrier, he or she should learn that it’s a safe place,” says Dr. Johnson.

I’ve been practicing this routine for nearly three years with my cat Mojo, and the change has been dramatic. Before, she would disappear as soon as the carrier appeared. Now, she seeks out her carrier for naps, willingly climbing into and finding comfort in the small space.

