They say you should dress for success and these kitties took heed. Reportedly smarter and more advanced than other cats, the tuxedo cat is arguably the most consistently famous cat out there. Felix the cat, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, and Sylvester the cat of Looney Tunes fame are all tuxedos. Cartoons aside, tuxies have inherited more money than most people and have even gone to the top of Mount Everest!

These out-of-this-world tuxedo cats are a color pattern, not a breed. The bicolored sophisticated tuxies, as their fans call them, come in many different breeds with fur that’s long, short and everything in between. The common trait among them is their signature dark-over-white dress suit combination. Many tuxedos cats have additional gorgeous nuances to their coats, like blotches and mustaches, or other things to make you go “awwww.”

Tuxies have been loved and admired by some of the world’s top artists, musicians and politicians and are sure to be the purrfect addition to any family.