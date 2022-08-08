Selkirk Rex
Selkirk Rex

Finding pets for you...

The Selkirk Rex is the result of a dominant, spontaneous mutation that causes each hair (guard, down and awn) to have a gentle curl giving the coat a soft feel. The Selkirk Rex is a medium to large cat with heavy boning that gives the cat surprising weight and an impression of power.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 3 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Cat & Kitten Vaccination Schedule

Q: “I just got a new kitten. What is the best vaccine to get?”

Japanese Bob Tail Cat

Can Cats See Us Like We See Ourselves? How Cats See Human Faces

Find out what we know about how cats see us, and how we may actually look through their eyes.

Similar Breeds