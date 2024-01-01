Docile, mild-mannered, and congenial, Ragdolls make ideal indoor companions. One of the nicest features of these cats is their laid-back, sweet personality. They are devotion wrapped in silky fur, loving loyalty with gentle white paws. Very in tune with their human’s routines and emotions, Ragdolls are there when you come home at night to greet you with a leg rub, a forehead kiss, and a big purr. If you’ve had a bad day, they’ll cuddle into your lap to offer gentle comfort so that soon you’ll be smiling again. A better friend you couldn’t have.

They are playful but are not overactive. Known to adapt easily to almost any environment, Ragdolls get along well with children and adults, as well as other cats and dogs. They are easily trained to stay off the counter and are affectionate without being overly demanding. They have soft, polite voices, even at dinnertime, even though they are renowned for their enthusiasm for food. One thing Ragdolls are not, however, is impervious to pain. If you accidentally step on their tails, they’ll shriek and eye you reproachfully, just as any other cat will.