Pixiebob Cats & Kittens

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Pixiebobs
Pixiebobs

The Pixiebob is a domestic cat that has a visual similarity to the North American Bobcat.

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 2 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Get Your Cat to Like His Carrier

Get Your Cat to Like His Carrier

For cats, seeing the cat carrier is often the first sign that something bad is about to happen (i.e. a trip to the vet). So the first step to reducing the stress of vet visits (or travel in general) is to create positive associations for your cat. Here’s how:

Siberian Cat

What Are The Largest Domestic Cat & Kitten Breeds?

Which are the largest Domestic Cats? The Siberian can reach up to 26 pounds, while the Maine Coon is known more for fluff and the length of his long, poofy tail. But there’s a wide range of big cat breeds that tend to come in on the larger side.

Similar Breeds