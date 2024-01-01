The Pixiebob’s wild look does not reflect the breed’s personality, which is loving, trustworthy, and tractable. While Pixiebobs vary in temperament depending upon their bloodlines and mixes, most are intelligent, social, people-oriented, and curious and playful. Some tend to be more laidback with sweet and devoted personalities. Pixiebobs are intelligent, bonds well with their family, and are playful without being destructive.

Pixiebobs tend to get along well with both children and other pets. They can be leash trained easily, and love to take walks with their humans. In general, Pixiebobs become attached to the entire family and get along well with everyone. They usually don’t bond with one special person. Some Pixiebobs are sociable with people outside the family as well, while others love their families but hide under the bed when strangers come to call. Most Pixiebobs like to be close to their human families, and follow their pet parents around the house. They also enjoy children who play nicely, and usually get along well and enjoy playing with other cat-friendly companion animals, as long as the proper introductions are made.

Most are quiet; their vocalization is usually limited to chirps and twitters, although they will meow occasionally when they have something essential to say to their favorite humans. Some will have conversations with their people in quiet meows. Pixiebobs are highly intelligent and quickly learn the meaning of useful words and phrases.