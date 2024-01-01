Body

Semi-cobby, neither compact nor svelte. The torso is distinctive. Broad chested with good space between forelegs. Muscular, supple, with a feeling of hard coiled spring power and unexpected weight. Back is carried in a curve.

Head

When viewed from the front, or looking down from just back of the head, the head is heart-shaped with breadth between and across the eyes. The eyebrow ridges form the upper curves of the heart, and the sides of the face gently curve down to the chin to complete the heart shape. Profile well-defined with a slight stop between forehead and nose which has a lion-like downward curve just above the leather. Chin and jaw strong and well-developed, making a balancing line for the profile and properly completing the heart-shape. Neither overly squared nor sharply pointed, nor a weak chin that gives the head a pointed look.

Ears

Large, with a rounded tip and large flare at base, set high on head, giving an alert expression. Inside ears sparsely furnished. Hairs on outside of ears extremely short and close.

Eyes

Large and luminous. Particularly prominent with an extraordinary depth and brilliance. Wide open and oversized for the face. Eye aperture, which shows as well-rounded when fully open, has an Asian slant when closed or partially closed. Eye color luminous green preferred, amber cast acceptable. Kittens and adolescents can have yellow or amber to amber-green eyes; the color is not usually achieved until the cat is mature, usually two to four years of age.

Legs & Paws

Legs well-proportioned to body. Distance along back from nape of neck to base of tail appears to be equal to distance from base of tail to floor. Front legs slightly shorter than back legs. Paws oval. Toes five in front and four behind.

Tail

Medium in length, heavier at the base, tapering to a rounded tip. Nonvisible kink permitted.

Coat

Single. Hair is short in length, glossy and fine, lying close to the body.

Color

Silver-tipped blue all over, the silver should be sufficient to produce a silver halo effect. The hair is usually lighter at the roots with a gradient of blue which is deepest just before the tips, which are silver. Adults should be without shading or tabby markings. Allow for ghost tabby markings in kittens. Where the coat is short, the sheen of the silver is intensified.