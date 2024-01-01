If an aloof, independent cat is what you’re searching for, this breed isn’t for you. The Bombay is an endearing breed: playful, loving, lighthearted, and agreeable to just about any suggestion from their family, particularly if that includes an invigorating game of fetch or a cuddle on the couch.

Due to their hybrid heritage, Bombays strike a pleasing balance between the moderate American Shorthair and the frisky, vocal Burmese. However, since the American Shorthair is less prominent today, Bombays tend to be more like the Burmese than like the American Shorthair.

They are very clever and people-oriented (thanks to the Burmese background), but won’t talk your ear off every second of the day (thanks to the American Shorthair). However, Bombays will get their thoughts across if they have something vital to impart, and you can count on them to stare you down with those hypnotizing copper eyes and repeat the message until you give them your full attention. They want quite a bit of attention, and they are clever in their attempts to gain your notice. When you sit down, don’t be surprised to see your Bombay sitting beside you moments later.

Bombays are very attached to their families and tend to love the entire family rather than bond with one person. Some say they are particularly good with well-behaved children. Known for their curiosity and high intelligence, Bombays love to follow their human companions all over the house. They love to keep an eye on every move and help with every chore. This doesn’t get the chores done faster, but it’s certainly entertaining.