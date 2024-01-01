Burmese
Burmese

The Burmese is a cat of medium size with substantial bone structure, good muscular development, and a surprising weight for their size. This together with a rounded head, expressive eyes, and a sweet expression presents a totally distinctive cat who is comparable to no other breed.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Maine Coon Cat Breed

What Are The Best Cat & Kitten Breeds For Kids?

Looking for a cat breed that's great for children? Look no further than these playful, affectionate companions.

Cat in pet cone

Does My Cat Have Allergies?

Q: My 6-year-old male cat has allergies. He is allergic to plastic. Even though he isn’t around much of it, he insists on scratching his neck until it bleeds.

Similar Breeds