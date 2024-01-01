Many say that Burmese are amusing, playful, and super-smart, the perfect interactive cats for the home —or any place people are in need of love and amusement. Devoted, loving cats, Burmese are often loyal and people-oriented. Burmese will give you unconditional love even when you are not your most loveable.

Burmese seem to never grow up; they are as entertaining at 16 weeks as they are at 16 years. These streaks of brown lightning love to perform animated antics for your amusement and theirs. Full of high-spirited playfulness, they love to entertain their families by performing daring leaps to the top of the bookcase, pausing only to make sure their audience is watching. If their antics go unnoticed, they hop right down and fix you with an unflinching stare, demanding attention. Burmese are a very determined breed, and will win just about any battle of wills.

There may be temperament differences between adult males and females. Females are intelligent, highly curious, active, and deeply emotionally involved with their human companions. Males are wholly devoted to their humans too, but are a bit more moderate in temperament. After a game of fetch or hide and seek (they hide, you seek), they like to lounge about, usually on top of what ever you’re doing. The only issue about which they are passionately concerned is the selected cuisine and how soon it will be served.

Burmese have a unique rasp to their voices and sound a bit like cats going hoarse from too much talking. However, Burmese are not as talkative as their Siamese neighbors, unless they have something important to express. Then they’ll reiterate the message repeatedly until you get out your universal feline/human translator and take care of whatever is troubling them.