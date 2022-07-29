General
The Chartreux is a sturdy, shorthaired French breed coveted in antiquity for its hunting prowess and its dense, water repellent fur. This breed’s husky, robust type is sometimes termed primitive, neither cobby nor classic. Though amply built, Chartreux are extremely supple and agile cats; refined, never coarse nor clumsy.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.