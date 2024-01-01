Body:

Semi-foreign rectangle; their length is one and one half times their height, at the shoulder. They are typically medium sized, but can be seen in a variety of sizes. They body appears to be moderate in strength and tone.

Head:

Modified wedge without flat planes, moderately longer than wide, smooth transitions. Nose straight and moderate in length; slight rise from bottom of eyes to forehead; gentle curve to top of head, flowing into neck, without a break. Size medium in proportion to body. Muzzle rounded with gentle transition; no pronounced whisker break. Chin firm, in line with nose and upper lip.

Ears:

90 degree arc of ear curl. Firm cartilage from ear base to one third of height. Shape wide at base and open, curving back in smooth arc when viewed from front and rear. Tips rounded and flexible. Size moderately large. Erect, set equally on top and sides of head.

Eyes:

Walnut shape, oval on top and round on bottom. Set on slight angle between base of ear and tip of nose, one eye width apart. Moderately large. Clear, brilliant, color no relation to coat color.

Legs and Paws:

Length medium in proportion to body, set straight when viewed from front or rear. Medium boning, neither fine nor heavy. Paws medium and rounded.

Tail:

Flexible, wide at base, tapering; equal to body length.

Coat - Longhair:

Texture fine, silky, laying flat. Undercoat minimal. Coat length semi-long. Tail full and plumed.

Coat - Shorthair:

Texture soft, silky, laying flat; resilient without a plush dense feel. Undercoat minimal. Coat length short. Tail coat same length as body coat.

Color:

All colors and patterns, including pointed pattern, pointed with white, ticked tabby, shaded, smoke, chinchilla, van, and bicolor.