The distinctive feature of the American Curl is their attractive, uniquely curled-back ears. Elegant, well balanced, moderately muscled, slender rather than massive in build. They often appear well proportioned and balanced and can vary in size.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
American Curls have qualities other than the whimsical ears that make them attractive pets. They are people cats who are rarely aloof and are affectionate without harassing their families for attention. They enjoy perching on laps and love to pat and nuzzle their family members. American Curls are oftentimes easily taught to play fetch and rarely lose their love of play. They often do very well with children. While not as active as the Abyssinian or Siamese, American Curls are plenty frisky and energetic. They also display the typical cat curiosity and want to be right there to investigate any changes in their home.
Physical Attributes
Body:
Semi-foreign rectangle; their length is one and one half times their height, at the shoulder. They are typically medium sized, but can be seen in a variety of sizes. They body appears to be moderate in strength and tone.
Head:
Modified wedge without flat planes, moderately longer than wide, smooth transitions. Nose straight and moderate in length; slight rise from bottom of eyes to forehead; gentle curve to top of head, flowing into neck, without a break. Size medium in proportion to body. Muzzle rounded with gentle transition; no pronounced whisker break. Chin firm, in line with nose and upper lip.
Ears:
90 degree arc of ear curl. Firm cartilage from ear base to one third of height. Shape wide at base and open, curving back in smooth arc when viewed from front and rear. Tips rounded and flexible. Size moderately large. Erect, set equally on top and sides of head.
Eyes:
Walnut shape, oval on top and round on bottom. Set on slight angle between base of ear and tip of nose, one eye width apart. Moderately large. Clear, brilliant, color no relation to coat color.
Legs and Paws:
Length medium in proportion to body, set straight when viewed from front or rear. Medium boning, neither fine nor heavy. Paws medium and rounded.
Tail:
Flexible, wide at base, tapering; equal to body length.
Coat - Longhair:
Texture fine, silky, laying flat. Undercoat minimal. Coat length semi-long. Tail full and plumed.
Coat - Shorthair:
Texture soft, silky, laying flat; resilient without a plush dense feel. Undercoat minimal. Coat length short. Tail coat same length as body coat.
Color:
All colors and patterns, including pointed pattern, pointed with white, ticked tabby, shaded, smoke, chinchilla, van, and bicolor.
History
