How to Stop Kitten Biting

The following is an excerpt from the Petfinder Blog.

In January, Petfinder held a live Q&A on Facebook with pet trainers Andrea Arden and Mychelle Blake. Over the coming weeks we'll be posting some of our favorite questions and answers here on the blog. Have a pet question? Check back regularly for news about our next live Q&A!

Q: I have a 10-week-old male kitten who is biting a lot. He has not been neutered yet. Will he stop after he is? I have tried the water bottle and also blowing in his face gently, but neither has seemed to cure this issue. -- Kami H.

A: Hi Kami. You need to add in another component to the training, which is providing him with a behavior that you want and then reinforcing that.

Why the water bottle won't work

The water bottle or blowing only tells him to stop but doesn't given him enough information about what things you want him to engage in instead.