Why Should My Cat Wear a Collar and Tag?

Providing identification for your pet Placing identification on our pets is a basic task for a pet guardian, yet so many well-loved pets become lost without a collar and an identification tag to bring them safely home. Collars—with identification--are your pets’ fastest ticket back to you should they become lost. Is this really a problem for our pets? It is! According to the National Council on Pet Population Study and Policy, fewer than 2% of lost cats and only 15-20% of lost dogs are ever returned to their guardians. Just because your pet lives inside is also no guarantee of safety. Linda Lord DVM, of the Ohio State University, reported that 40% of lost cats in one community were indoor-only cats and only 19% of cats reported lost had any sort of identification. On April 17, 2013, a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas caused massive damage and half the town was evacuated. In addition to the overwhelming loss of human life and property, countless pets wandered lost from devastated homes. During hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, animal welfare agencies, aided by the Petfinder Shelter Outreach team and the Petfinder Foundation, spring into action to save lost pets whose guardians were unable to return to safeguard them. Help your pet find a way back to you in any emergency, from a common loose window screen to an unexpectedly violent storm.

Find your best match It only takes 60 seconds. Get Started

Collars and tags A collar and identification tag is the simplest and most economical way to make sure your lost pet finds a way back to you. Still, many pet parents delay or resist adding identification to their pets. We can help you with some of the most common concerns. My cat won’t wear a collar It turns out that almost 3 out of 4 cats will actually wear a collar (even if their guardians don’t expect they will!) 72.7 percent of cats wore their collars during an entire six-month study period in research published by Linda Lord, DVM, in 2010. I tried a collar once and my cat objected It is important to introduce your pet gradually to anything new, including a collar. Start without tinkling tags or jingling bells. Place the properly fitted collar on your pet for 10 minutes or, if the pet does not appear to object, for a few supervised hours. Reward the pet with a treat and playtime and remove the collar. Replace and remove the collar multiple times over a few days, until your pet is comfortable and associates wearing the collar with great things -- fun time with you! Repeat the process after adding identification and rabies-vaccination tags. A pet who has never worn a collar should not be left unsupervised until you are certain he or she has accepted it. A positive introduction to a collar will make your pet far more comfortable wearing one permanently. If your pet doesn’t mind the collar but the tags cause him some distraction, consider using a nameplate that is riveted to the collar, or a collar embroidered with your current phone number. I worry that my pet may get hung up on a collar A well-fitted collar (in general, allowing two fingers side-by-side to fit between the pet’s neck and the collar) is less likely to hang loosely, reducing the chance of something sliding underneath it. With cats, a well-fitted collar also eliminates the chance of the cat grabbing the collar in her jaw or slipping a leg through a hanging loop. Look for “breakaway” collars. They are sturdy, but will helpfully unclasp or break if the dog or cat is caught and struggles. When walked on a leash, all cats and most dogs should have their leash attached to a properly fitted halter, rather than their ID collar. But that noise! Some people find the constant jingling of multiple tags (ID tag, rabies tag, license tag) distracting to them inside the home. Jingling tags can be quieted in a variety of simple ways. Brass nameplates can be riveted directly to the pet’s collar. “Tag silencers” are made of soft flexible plastic and fit around the outside of the tag. You can even laminate the tag on both sides with regular clear household tape (although this will need to be peeled off and replaced as it wears out). A rubber band wrapped multiple times around a tag will keep it from clattering against other tags. A collar can be purchased with your pet’s name and phone number embroidered directly upon it. Depending on the type of collar your pet wears, you may be able to write your phone number directly on the collar with black permanent marker. Flea collars or cat “calming collars” can often be written on. Take care to use gloves and wash your hands after handling a flea collar (Note: Discuss flea control with your veterinarian. A flea collar may or may not be the most appropriate option for your pet). Pen-writing will need to be refreshed periodically as the ink fades. While an ID tag is the best option, in a pinch grab that marker! Remember, pets grow and their collars must grow with them Young pets will outgrow their “childhood” collars. Adult pets can gain or lose weight. This will alter the fit of their collar. When playing with or grooming your pet, always slide two fingers between the collar and your pet’s neck to verify it is adjusted properly.