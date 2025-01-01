What to Do if You Find a Lost Dog or Cat
Learn what to do if you find a lost cat or dog and which actionable steps one should take to increase the chances of reuniting the pet with its owner.
Assess the Situation & Proceed Safely
Here are a few things to prioritize if you have found a lost cat or dog, starting with assessing the situation with safety in mind.
- Approach cautiously; slowly approach the pet.
- Speak calmly.
- Do not try to catch an aggressive animal.
- Find your local shelter and call immediately for advice.
It’s essential to remember the danger of chasing a scared animal near traffic and noticing signs of aggression (teeth showing, barking, hissing, body language, etc.).
Secure the Lost Dog or Cat
Next, consider securing the missing dog or missing cat, as long as the animal is not aggressive. It would be helpful to have a fenced yard, a carrier or a secure box with holes (depending on the animal’s size) or a small and safe room.
Always be sure NOT to:
- Force a dog or cat into your car.
- Try to touch or move an injured dog or cat without the help or guidance of professionals.
Check for Pet Identification on the Dog or Cat
Check for the dog’s or cat’s identification so you know who to contact for a lost dog or cat. Look for a collar and ID tag and attempt to contact the owner directly. If no ID tag is visible, arrange for the dog or cat to go to a shelter so they can be scanned for a microchip and included in the shelter’s lost pet listings.
It’s also a good idea to take the animal to the veterinarian to be checked. Seek medical attention immediately if you are bitten or scratched, even if the wound seems minor.
Contact Local Authorities: Animal Control or Police
Contact animal control or police if the missing pet is aggressive, you’re unable to secure the pet, or there’s no owner contact information visible. At this stage, it’s extremely important to give a clear description of the found lost dog or cat and their exact location to help better their chances of being found.
How to Help Reunite Lost Dog or Cat with Their Owner
File a found pet report for the found dog or found cat with a local shelter while holding the pet in your home temporarily, providing food and water and a safe space for the pet. Keep the dog or cat away from your other pets to avoid potential diseases or fights.
Next, you may want to create a lost pet flyer saying you found a lost pet, utilizing social media to post the lost pet and any other online resources like Nextdoor to post about the lost pet. If you can’t temporarily shelter the pet, you’ll need to decide where to take the lost dog or where to take the lost cat. Consider taking the pet to a shelter.
According to the American Humane Society, bringing the pet to an animal shelter will typically provide them with the best chance of reuniting with their owner. Once the pet is at a shelter, the owner can more easily find their lost pet locally. Our shelter search and rescue page can be a great resource to find lost pets.
For more expert tips on finding lost pets, explore our other lost and found pets articles.