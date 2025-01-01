What to Do if You Find a Lost Dog or Cat

Learn what to do if you find a lost cat or dog and which actionable steps one should take to increase the chances of reuniting the pet with its owner.

Assess the Situation & Proceed Safely

Here are a few things to prioritize if you have found a lost cat or dog, starting with assessing the situation with safety in mind.

Approach cautiously; slowly approach the pet. Speak calmly. Do not try to catch an aggressive animal. Find your local shelter and call immediately for advice.

It’s essential to remember the danger of chasing a scared animal near traffic and noticing signs of aggression (teeth showing, barking, hissing, body language, etc.).

Secure the Lost Dog or Cat

Next, consider securing the missing dog or missing cat, as long as the animal is not aggressive. It would be helpful to have a fenced yard, a carrier or a secure box with holes (depending on the animal’s size) or a small and safe room.

Always be sure NOT to: