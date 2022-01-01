Rehoming Your Pet

Rehoming Pets

Deciding to Give Up Your Pet

It is a huge decision to give away your pet, no matter how long or brief the period of time of ownership. Remember, for whatever reason you no longer are choosing to keep this pet, YOU are the person in this world who loves your pet more than anyone else and YOU no longer want your pet! First ask yourself if there is anything about your pet behaviorally or personality-wise that could be worked on in order for you to keep him. It is exceedingly difficult to find good, permanent homes for adolescent or adult animals (as you are finding out first-hand). There are a few things you need to do to be responsible and caring until the last possible moment: