How to Adopt a Dog or Cat During COVID-19

Is it okay to adopt a dog or cat during the COVID-19 pandemic? How do you reach out to ask around coronavirus? And are there ways to help pets in need right now without adopting or fostering?

The pet adoption process has certainly changed a lot over the last few months, but it’s still possible to adopt a new best friend, despite limitations due to COVID-19. Many shelters and rescues are embracing technology to assist with the adoption process. Adoptions can still be completed safely with social distancing in mind. And adopting is still one of the best ways to help shelters in need!

If you’re considering adoption, start by checking out available pets for adoption. Then reach out to the shelter or rescue group for details on how they are handling processes during this time. They may be conducting video interviews or doing curb-side adoptions. If you’re comfortable with the process, let them know you’re ready to adopt!