Resetting your password for the New Purina Login Experience

In June of 2024, we made a change to our Petfinder and Purina login system to enable you to easily and seamlessly access our platform. This update requires all existing users to update their accounts’ password to continue accessing Petfinder features such as submitting an Adoption Inquiry Form, saved searches and favoriting pets.



Why connect Petfinder and Purina accounts? Purina and Petfinder work together to enrich the lives of pets, adopters, and the shelter and rescue organizations that care for them. Connecting these accounts makes for an easier and more secure experience for everyone.

Resetting Your Password

To migrate to the new Purina login experience, the only action needed from you is to simply log in and reset your password. This will only take you a few minutes to complete.

Pro Tip: Petfinder users who use third party accounts such as Facebook, Google or Apple to log in, do NOT need to update their password.

You can start the process by going to Petfinder and clicking the “SIGN IN” button in the top right corner.



