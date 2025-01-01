Adopting a Senior Cat: What You Should Know
The Benefits of Adopting a Senior Cat
There are so many reasons to adopt a senior cat. The following are merely a few of those reasons:
- Older cats are more mellow. If you’ve ever wondered, “Are senior cats more affectionate?” – the answer is usually a giant “Yes!” Most senior cats aren’t going to be running off to play all day long. They will want to curl up with their favorite person and enjoy the comfort of someone’s lap.
- You know what you are getting. While this might not be as prevalent in kittens, older cats generally have more prominent personalities. This means that the shelter will know more about their senior cat behaviors, such as whether they get along with other cats, pets, and kids; any health concerns they might have; and how they react to changing environments.
- Senior cats are perfect for senior citizens. Since they are calmer and have less energy than a kitten, older cats would pair perfectly with an elderly person who has limited mobility.
- It’s cheaper to adopt a senior cat. Most senior cats have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, immunized, etc., not to mention that many shelters will offer free senior cat adoptions.
- Mature cats will love you till the end of their days. Studies show that adult cats that have been adopted will express a lot more gratitude and love than kittens that might take your home and care for granted. Elderly cats are usually more responsible and will never forget your kindness.
These are a few reasons to adopt a senior cat. You can even choose to foster senior cats, to learn how enriching it is to have an elderly cat of your own. Some places will even give the option of foster-to-adopt if you want to see if an old cat will be a good fit for you and your family.
Common Misconceptions About Senior Cats
Some myths around cats may seem silly, but myths aren’t the only misconceptions around cats, especially elderly felines. For example, sometimes people get so focused on a senior cat’s age that they start imagining there is going to be a ton of expensive medical bills, behavioral issues that will be difficult to undo, and other frightening horrors. While caring for senior cats is a big responsibility, as with any living being you choose to bring into your home, the misconceptions around adopting old cats are not as frightening as people might think.
While adopting a senior cat has both pros and cons, most challenges can be overcome. For example, it might take an older cat a little longer to adjust than a more pliable kitten where the entire world is new to them. For this, more patience and compassion might be required as your elderly furball settles into their new normal. If an older cat used to be with a previous owner who was home all the time, but now they are being left alone for longer periods of time, this could create separation anxiety in them. They might also show signs of wariness around children, puppies, and other individuals who have high energy. This is especially true if they are still acclimating to a new environment physically and mentally. Thankfully, there are plenty of tips on how to calm an anxious cat as well as calming supplements they can take. Introduce new pets and people slowly and set up a lot of hiding places for your kitty to escape to and decompress if need be.
Keep in mind that it is natural that elderly cats may have mobility issues, lower energy levels, along with other age-related issues. You might even notice that they are more tired than younger kitties and this could make you wonder, “Do senior cats sleep more?” It is common for older cats to want to get more snoozes in, especially if they are uncomfortable from conditions like arthritis. Thankfully, there are many senior cats that maintain their good health as they age. For the felines that do end up struggling with any physical or behavioral health concerns, talk to your veterinarian and they will be able to assist you further.
Preparing Your Home for a Senior Cat
There are many tips and special accommodations that you can provide your new cat as you welcome them into your home. For example, when moving a senior cat to a new home, it’s important to ensure proper house prep is done prior to bringing your new kitty home. Perhaps you have been wondering how to make a senior cat comfortable, so that you can set up the perfect space for them. This will vary based on the cat and their needs, but we’ve listed a few things below to purchase to create the perfect senior cat sanctuary:
- Any medicines and medical equipment that your cat might need for their overall health as part of their regular senior cat care.
- Food and water bowls that are easy to access.
- Nutritious senior cat food and clean water. Cat treats are always appreciated as well and can improve your senior cat’s behavior and happiness levels, especially when used for positive interactions and reinforcement.
- A supportive therapeutic bed for senior cats that is easy to get in and out of.
- Things to keep your senior cat more comfortable, such as a pet heating pad and/or a blanket to snuggle in.
- Toys and puzzle feeders to keep them stimulated and engaged.
- One or more accessible litter boxes that are easy to climb in and out of and are in low traffic areas.
- Places to hide and be alone.
- Cat trees and scratching posts.
- Vet-approved nail clippers, brushes, and other grooming tools. Older cats usually need special assistance with grooming.
- Anything else your vet and the rescue center might suggest.
Once you have the home properly prepped for your senior cat, it’s important to slowly introduce them to their new environment. Introduce friends and family gradually, instead of all at once, so your cat has a greater chance to adapt successfully. If you are changing them to a different cat food, gently transition them over a course of 7-10 days by mixing ¾ of their original food with ¼ of their new food and slowly increase this until you are fully switched to the new food. Stick to a routine and try your best to help your new kitty adjust.
Health Care for Senior Cats
There are some things to consider when caring for senior cats. The number one priority should always be their overall health. Keeping them on a good diet, helping them to get plenty of exercise according to their abilities, and scheduling regular checkups with the vet are a few ways to help manage your senior cat’s health. If they have more serious health concerns, then it’s important to seek treatment from your vet right away.
There are both medical as well as holistic treatment plans depending on your cat’s medical condition, including medications, physical therapy, and acupuncture. There’s also plenty of senior cat foods out there that can assist with various medical concerns, such as urinary tract disease or joint health. Some shelters might also have grants and/or programs which allow them to pay for ongoing medical care of some health conditions that a senior cat might have even after they are adopted. Talk to your adoption center and vet to discuss your options on the most affordable and best ways to adopt a senior cat that needs health care.
Bonding with Your Senior Cat
Usually, a bond forms instantaneously when adopting a senior cat since they are already socialized and have plenty of experiences with humans. Of course, we could all use a few suggestions on how to strengthen a bond between you and your feline. For example, giving them a lot of love and attention will help foster a better relationship, especially combined with positive reinforcers like treats and toys. Playing with your elderly cat will not only keep their minds sharp, but their love for you strong. As mentioned above, some shelters will allow a foster-to-adopt scenario to see if adopting an old cat is a good fit for you and your family. This will help to gauge if there is a nice chemistry and the potential to grow your relationship further.
Success Stories: Real-life Experiences of Adopting Senior Cats
Vicki felt like her place was becoming too lonely and she wanted to rescue a new companion that needed a good and loving home. After driving to her local Humane Society shelter, she met Goku that quickly became the new love of her life. Goku was an elderly kitty that had some health issues, but that didn’t stop her from adopting him. Although he had his mischievous moments, he was always there as a comfort and was always ready to snuggle. He made everyone laugh and smile with his charming ways. Vicki was incredibly grateful to have him till the end of his days.
Know that if you’re considering adopting a senior cat, you will be adopting a friend for life.
If you’re still wondering, “Should I adopt a senior cat?”, all you must do is learn about their stories and you will surely fall in love right away.
