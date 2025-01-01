Adopting a Senior Dog: What You Should Know

Sometimes we meet an elderly dog that we just can’t help but adopt. They give us those adorable puppy dog eyes combined with a story that tugs on our heartstrings and we instantly fall in love. If this is you, then you probably have questions about senior dog adoptions and might even be wondering, “Should I adopt a senior dog?” Thankfully, we have some of those answers for you, including why you should consider adopting an older dog. Understanding Senior Dogs When a dog is about 7 years old, they are usually considered a senior dog. However, the rate they age can vary depending on their size and breed. Smaller dogs tend to live longer than larger dogs, therefore, they might not mature until they are older than 7 years. Caring for senior dogs is much different than caring for young puppies. They have distinctive needs and may require senior dog food, various types of enrichment activities for senior dogs, and other types of senior dog care. They might also have different health needs, such as incontinence, arthritis, dental concerns, etc. Of course, these things shouldn’t deter you from adopting or rescuing a senior dog. Owning a senior dog can be one of the most rewarding experiences, even for those who are wondering, “Are senior dogs good for first-time owners?” They can be a lot easier to handle and less demanding in their behaviors than taking care of a puppy, and that is just one of the benefits of adopting a senior dog. The Benefits of Adopting a Senior Dog Why adopt a senior dog? While adopting a senior dog has both pros and cons, there are a ton of great reasons to adopt a senior dog. As we mentioned above, they can be less demanding and easier to take care of than a puppy. They might also have lower activity levels and won’t need as much exercise depending on their overall health. On top of this, most senior dogs have already been trained and know basic commands. Due to their previous training experiences, they are familiar with this process and may be more receptive to learning new tricks and commands. Furthermore, if they have already been socialized and have had positive experiences with humans, they’ll likely settle into life at your home quickly. They appreciate all positive interactions and will show you their gratitude through love, cuddles, and lots of licks. Senior dogs typically have a calmer disposition and are less destructive than a younger pup. They have outgrown their teething days and have outgrown their need to chew up everything in sight, as well as some old habits that can be annoying to us humans. It’s also a lot cheaper to rescue a senior dog as many adoption places will waive their fees for older pooches. This includes many senior dog shelters that focus primarily on finding a great home for all senior dogs. You will even be able to learn more about your new buddy before adopting them, as the rescue place you get them from should have all their up-to-date information. They should also have knowledge about their personality type and grooming requirements. This way you can learn immediately whether a senior dog's behavior and temperament will be a perfect fit for you and your family. Sadly, many people don’t adopt senior dogs. The reason is because puppies and younger dogs get adopted at a much higher rate than senior dogs. The rate of adoption for puppies is 60% versus older dogs which have an adoption rate of 25%, according to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). This creates a high need for senior dog adoptions. Therefore, if you do adopt an older dog, then you automatically become a senior dog hero.

Common Misconceptions About Senior Dogs Sometimes people get so focused on a senior dog’s age that they start imagining there is going to be a ton of expensive medical bills, behavioral issues that will be difficult to undo, and other frightening horrors. While caring for senior dogs is a big responsibility, as with any living being you choose to bring into your home, the misconceptions around adopting old dogs are not as frightening as people might think. As mentioned above, adopting a senior dog has both pros and cons, but most challenges can be overcome. For example, it might take an older dog a little longer to adjust than a more pliable puppy that is still learning things like obedience training and routines. As a result, more patience and compassion might be required as your elderly buddy settles into their new normal. If an older dog used to be with a previous owner who was home all the time, but now they are being left alone for longer periods of time, this could create separation anxiety in them. They might also show signs of wariness around children, puppies, and other individuals who have high energy. This is especially true if they are in pain or if they are still acclimating to a new environment. Thankfully, there are plenty of tips on how to calm an anxious dog down as well as calming supplements they can take. You can even work with a behaviorist who can help you teach your older dog new commands. They will be able to teach you how to adjust your training for dogs with certain health issues, like hearing impairment or blindness. Keep in mind that it is completely normal for elderly dogs to have mobility issues, lower energy levels, along with other age-related issues. You might even notice that they are more tired than younger pups and this could make you wonder, “Do senior dogs sleep more?” It is common for older dogs to want to get more snoozes in, especially if they are in pain from conditions like arthritis. While you might need to adapt walks, playtime, training sessions, etc., to slower movements, it is important to continue to proactively interact with them and in accordance with their needs. This will keep them healthy, happy, and sharp well into their golden years while strengthening the bond between you two. Thankfully, there are many senior dogs that maintain their good health as they age. For the canines that do end up struggling with any physical or behavioral health concerns, talk to your veterinarian and they will be able to assist you further. Preparing Your Home for a Senior Dog House prep is something you will want to do prior to bringing your new buddy home and to create a senior dog sanctuary for them. You might be asking yourself, “What do I buy when adopting a senior dog?” This will vary based on the dog and their needs, but we’ve listed a few tips for adopting a senior dog below: Any medicines and medical equipment that your dog might need for their overall health as part of their regular senior dog care.

Food and water bowls that are easy to access.

Senior dog food and clean water. Dog treats are always appreciated as well and can improve your senior dog’s behavior and well-being when used for positive interactions and reinforcement.

A dog bed for senior dogs .

If they are crate trained , then a crate with a comfy dog bed in it. If not, then don’t worry about the crate. Just set them up in a cozy dog bed, which is easy for them to get in and out of.

Toys to keep them stimulated and engaged.

Leash, collar, and dog tags.

Doggie toothbrush, dog-safe toothpaste, and any other pet-friendly dental items which can assist with your dog’s gum and teeth health .

Doggie grooming tools, such as vet-approved brushes and nail filers.

Items to clean up dog messes, such as doggie poop bags.

Things to keep your senior dog more comfortable, such as a pet heating pad and/or a blanket to snuggle in.

Anything else your vet and the rescue center might suggest. Once you have the home properly prepped for your senior dog, it’s important to slowly introduce them to their new environment during their first days. Introduce friends and family gradually, instead of all at once so your dog has a greater chance to adapt successfully. If you are changing them to a different dog food, gently transition them over a course of 7-10 days by mixing ¾ of their original food with ¼ of their new food and slowly increase the new food until you are fully switched to the new food. Stick to a routine and try your best to help your new buddy adjust.