My Dog Swallowed a Bone. What Should I Do?

The following is an excerpt from the Petfinder Blog.

Dr. Lauren Brickman writes a pet health and care column for Petside.com.

Q: My Cocker Spaniel swallowed a small, round lamb chop bone whole. Are there signs that this may be hurting her? Should I wait to see if she can pass it, or take her to her vet immediately?

A: Hopefully, since this is a small bone, it will pass. It is important to monitor your dog for signs of a gastric or intestinal obstruction. Some of these signs are:

vomiting

unwillingness to eat

lethargy

a painful belly

You should see your vet immediately if your dog exhibits any of these signs.

If you have questions about your pet's health, you can submit them to Dr. Lauren at drlauren@petside.com.