Skin Masses: Warts, Cysts, Lumps and Tumors

Finding a skin mass on your pet is a frightening experience, especially if you've ever lost a beloved animal friend to cancer. However, many of the nastiest looking skin masses turn out to be nothing more than a wart gone wild. Still, the seriousness at the other end of the spectrum, possibly a cancerous tumor, makes caution the best policy if you've discovered a lump or bump on your pet. Calling your veterinarian is first on the list, but knowing a bit about skin masses might help calm your frazzled nerves.

Treating Your Pet

Treatment for your pet's cancerous tumor depends upon the age and overall health of your friend as well as the type of cancer. CUCVM notes that surgical removal of certain canine mast cell tumors, those that have not metastasized or spread, may result in a cure. However, having one mast cell tumor puts your friend at risk for developing more later in life, making careful monitoring a priority. Veterinarians often combine surgical removal with chemotherapy to give your pet the best chance for survival. The type of pet also makes a difference. For instance, exotic pets such as parrots or reptiles often have fewer options for treatment due to lack of research and systems more sensitive to anesthesia and other medications required during surgery or chemotherapy.

Catching it Early

Whether it's an inflamed cyst that needs draining or a tumor that requires surgical removal, discovering a skin mass early in its development and having it checked by your veterinarian often makes treatment easier and may increase the odds of a favorable outcome for cancer. This gives you one more reason to schedule a weekly at-home grooming session for your dog or cat. Masses, lumps or bumps are easy to miss during the course of a normal day, even if your pet has short hair, but they become obvious during one-on-one salon time. If you take your pet to a professional for her hairstyle or she doesn't take kindly to all that brushing, make it a petting session as you search for abnormal growths or bumps. Taking time to tame your birds, hamsters, rabbits and other small pets early in your relationship means you can easily check for unusual masses during routine out-of-cage time.

