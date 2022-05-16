HEARTGARD Plus gives dog owners peace of mind because it has nearly a 20-year history of safety and efficacy 2 and over 2.1 billion doses have been sold, worldwide. 3

How does HEARTGARD Plus work?

HEARTGARD Plus not only prevents heartworm disease but also treats and controls the most common intestinal parasites, hookworms and roundworms. It contains 2 medications: ivermectin and pyrantel pamoate.

Ivermectin prevents heartworm disease by killing heartworm larvae that have infected your dog during the previous 30 days. By killing the larvae, HEARTGARD Plus stops larvae from developing into juvenile and adult heartworms, thereby preventing the disease. The low dose of ivermectin is metabolized and excreted rapidly, so it kills heartworm larvae present today but does not have an effect on larvae introduced tomorrow.4 That is why it is recommended to administer HEARTGARD Plus every 30 days.

Pyrantel pamoate kills roundworms and hookworms living in your dog's intestines. The use of HEARTGARD Plus every month may help to reduce the burden of roundworm eggs and hookworm larvae in the environment, and thereby reduce the risk of reinfection.

Why do dog owners prefer the Real-Beef Chewable vs. a pill?

HEARTGARD Plus is the only FDA-approved heartworm preventive offering a unique combination of real beef and a soft chew dogs love to take. In preference tests, dogs preferred HEARTGARD Plus chewables by a margin of 37 to 1 over the next leading brand.5 In a survey, 1 out of 5 pet owners reported later finding the heartworm pill they thought their dog had swallowed.6 HEARTGARD Plus gives owners confidence the dog will accept the product.

To protect your dog against heartworm disease as well as treat and control hookworms and roundworms, choose the #1 vet-recommended brand,1 HEARTGARD Plus. Make sure you give it to your dog every 30 days, all year long, as recommended by the American Heartworm Society.7

Important Safety Information:

HEARTGARD (ivermectin) is well tolerated. All dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. Following the use of HEARTGARD, digestive and neurological side effects have rarely been reported. For more information, please visit www.HEARTGARD.com.