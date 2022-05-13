Diagnosis and Treatment of Mastitis in Dogs

If you suspect your dog has mastitis, take her to the veterinarian right away. If it goes untreated, it could lead to septic shock. At the vet's office, your dog will receive a physical exam along with a fluid analysis, complete blood count or bacterial culture. Often, the veterinarian can make a diagnosis based on the physical examination alone.

If your dog does have mastitis, she will need antibiotic treatment, warm water compresses and her mammary glands emptied. In acute cases of the condition, she may need a mastectomy or intravenous fluids, depending on how the infection has progressed. You should also give her pups nutritional supplementation to make sure their dietary needs are being met. Whether your dog should continue nursing her pups is a decision your veterinarian will make.