My Dog Has a Lump on His Skin. What Should I Do?

Toby poses with a foster-dog pal. This post was originally published on the Petfinder Blog

The day I found a lump on my cat Toby's jaw, my heart sank. Cancer, I thought. But the truth is, pets get many types of lumps and bumps that are benign or easily treatable. My pets have had lumps that turned out to be allergies, acne, fatty tumors and even -- on my cat Kura -- an inverted nipple. The important thing is to talk to your vet. Together, you can decide which, if any, diagnostic tests to perform and what is the best treatment plan for your pet. Here are a few lessons I've learned while going through the process with my own pets: Get any lump or bump checked out by a vet. If it's malignant, catching a tumor as early as possible gives your pet the best shot at beating the cancer. If it's benign -- or something else entirely -- your vet may have suggestions for treating it and can offer advice on what to do if similar a lump appears again. "A vet will want to know when you first noticed the mass, whether or not it is changing, and whether it's bothering your pet," veterinarian and Pawcurious blogger Dr. V tells us. "They will also want to know about any masses removed or biopsied in the past." Expect tests. The truth is that no vet, no matter how skilled, can give you a conclusive diagnosis of a lump on your pet's skin without doing some kind of diagnostic test. "Kekoa [Dr. V's dog] had what I thought was a simple lipoma, a common benign fatty tumor," says Dr. V. "But I biopsied it just to be sure and it was an aggressive sarcoma. I'm so glad I did that!" More than a year after treatment, Kekoa has not had a recurrence of the cancer.

Ask questions about the test(s) your vet recommends. The questions you ask your vet can give you a good idea of what you may be dealing with and help you decide whether or not to request further tests. Here are a few that can help open up a dialog: What kinds of lumps and bumps do you usually see in pets of this age?

What kinds of masses do you usually see in this spot on a pet's body?

Do you think any organs, bones or tissue are involved?

Are there any further tests you'd recommend?

Is my pet experiencing any pain?

What are the worst- and best-case scenarios?

If this were your pet, would you perform a biopsy? If so, which kind?

How accurate is the procedure you recommend?

Will having a clear diagnosis change the plan for treatment?