What Are the Symptoms of Strokes in Dogs?

Q: What are the symptoms of a dog having a stroke?

A: While strokes can occur in dogs and cats, it is far less common than in humans.

Strokes can be definitively diagnosed with advanced imaging in veterinary referral centers. Before this type of imaging is done, your pet should be examined by a veterinarian. Simple blood tests and x-rays may identify another problem that is causing this to happen to your pet.

If you have questions about your pet’s health, you can submit them to

Dr. Lauren at drlauren@petside.com.