Why do Dogs get Eye Infections?

Some dogs are prone to eye infections and certain breeds are more susceptible if the hair around the folds of skin near the eyes acts as an irritant. Other dogs get infections because of blocked tear ducts, contagions, or bacteria-harboring particles in the eye leading to poor eye health.

What are the dog eye infection symptoms?

Just like humans, dogs can get eye infections. When your dog has an eye infection, he may also exhibit certain behavioral changes, including a lack of interest in food, crying or whining. He may also paw at his eyes. Visible dog eye infection symptoms include:

Thick green or yellow secretion around the eye

Watery discharge

Eye redness

Ocular tenderness

Excessive tearing

Visible squinting

Light sensitivity

Eye infection treatment

If you suspect your dog has an eye infection, take him to a veterinarian, who will determine an appropriate eye infection treatment. Certain eye infections such as conjunctivitis, allergies, and cherry eye require specific types of antibiotics, creams, or drops. If your veterinarian diagnoses him with one of the more common eye infections, you may need to administer eye drops. Before applying any medicine, first, remove residue that may have collected around your dog’s eyes caused by the infection. Use cotton balls moistened in a sterile eye solution, such as artificial tears to gently wipe away discharge.